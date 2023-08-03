Two churches hosting free school supply giveaway

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Two local churches are working together to hold a free school supply giveaway.

The Greater S. Mary Baptist Church and Plesant Hill Baptist Church of Lake Charles will be holding the event on August 5.

There will be free haircuts, backpacks, school supplies, food, games, and more from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The event will be held at the Plesant Hill Baptist Church at 2333 See Street in Lake Charles.

