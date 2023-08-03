50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Taylor Swift announces 3 back-to-back shows in New Orleans in 2024

FILE - Singer Taylor Swift performs on stage in a concert at Wembley Stadium on June 22, 2018,...
FILE - Singer Taylor Swift performs on stage in a concert at Wembley Stadium on June 22, 2018, in London.(Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Taylor Swift announced several additional dates on her Eras Tour next fall, including three back-to-back shows at the Caesar’s Superdome in October.

“Turns out it’s NOT the end of an era,” the superstar posted on social media.

The shows will take place on October 25, 26, and 27 in 2024.

TAYLOR SWIFT NEWS

Taylor Swift gives $55M in bonuses to crew

Politicians urge Taylor Swift to postpone LA concerts in solidarity with striking hotel workers

Taylor Swift fans cause seismic activity during Seattle concerts

‘St. Bernard Swiftie:’ 10-year-old fan picked out of 70,000+ by Taylor Swift for a special moment

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop
CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop in stolen car
Deontrae Edwards, 25, was killed in a shooting on McKinley Street in Jennings around 12:45 a.m....
Authorities believe Jennings homicide to be gang-related
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
23-year-old Erron Fontenot was found on August 1 hiding beneath a trailer on Sherry Street.
Suspected Sherry St. shooter faces attempted murder charge
United flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
United Airlines flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport

Latest News

Local law enforcement holds “National Night Out” in several SWLA communities
National Night Out events in SWLA
Back-to-school supply drives around SWLA
Back-to-school supply drives around SWLA
DeQuincy High back to school
Back-to-school dates for SWLA
It’s a different kind of musical jam session in south Louisiana.
Heart of Louisiana: Irish Jam
Tickets for this year's home will go on sale June 6th!
2023 St. Jude Dream Home