SWLA Arrest Report - August 2, 2023

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for August 2, 2023.

Derrick Kentrel Drawsand, 38, Crowley: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of marijuana.

Jo Evelyn Smith-Fauntleroy, 58, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Sara Nicole Doucet, 33, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of synthetic marijuana.

Tebra Nicole Hall, 34, Lake Charles: Home invasion; theft under $1,000; domestic abuse.

Tamyra Mckyee Stevenson, 20, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Jimmy Wayne Scott II, 32, Westlake: Hit and Run driving; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies; first offense DWI.

Dartraven Girod, 22, unknown: Possession of 400 grams or more of cocaine.

Joseph Burkeman Soileau Jr., 30, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery; domestic abuse with a dangerous weapon.

James Phillip Breen, 58, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; broken tail lamps.

Fabian Deshawn Stevenson, 41, Lake Charles: Failure to signal while turning; obstruction of justice; distribution of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kearrius Ashton McGuire, 26, Sulphur: Contempt of court (2 charges); domestic abuse.

Damien Lamarr Hilliard, 39, Lake Charles: Property damage under $1,000; theft under $1,000; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies; theft of a firearm; burglary of an inhabited dwelling; contempt of court (2 charges).

Chad Dustin Gore, 44, Starks: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Kolby Wayne Quinn, 28, Coldspring, TX: Aggravated flight from an officer; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of stolen things worth $25,000 or more; possession of drug paraphernalia; out-of-state detainer.

Shelby Leigh Ann Flener, 31, Coldspring, TX: Possession of stolen things worth $25,000 or more; possession of marijuana; possession of stolen things under $5,000.

John Luther Touchet, 31, Lake Charles: No turn signals; possession of marijuana; possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Keon Dreshawn Woods, 28, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer; aggravated assault with a firearm; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; obstruction of justice; possession of a Schedule IV drug.

