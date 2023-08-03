State police hosting back to school child seat check

DERIDDER, La. (KPLC) - Louisiana State Police Troop D will be partnering with the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana Passenger Safety Task Force for a free child passenger seat check.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, August 5, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Green Chevrolet located at 307 E First Street.

Child safety seat inspections will be conducted by nationally certified child passenger safety technicians who will assist with proper installation and answer questions.

Free booster seats will be available in a limited supply on a first-come, first-served basis. Children must be present to ensure a proper fit.

Anyone who is unable to attend and would like to have a child safety seat inspected may make an appointment with the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office by calling 337-460-5443 or Louisiana State Police Troop D at 337-491-2466.

