50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

State police hosting back to school child seat check

By Jakob Evans
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DERIDDER, La. (KPLC) - Louisiana State Police Troop D will be partnering with the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana Passenger Safety Task Force for a free child passenger seat check.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, August 5, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Green Chevrolet located at 307 E First Street.

Child safety seat inspections will be conducted by nationally certified child passenger safety technicians who will assist with proper installation and answer questions.

Free booster seats will be available in a limited supply on a first-come, first-served basis. Children must be present to ensure a proper fit.

Anyone who is unable to attend and would like to have a child safety seat inspected may make an appointment with the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office by calling 337-460-5443 or Louisiana State Police Troop D at 337-491-2466.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop
CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop in stolen car
Deontrae Edwards, 25, was killed in a shooting on McKinley Street in Jennings around 12:45 a.m....
Authorities believe Jennings homicide to be gang-related
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
23-year-old Erron Fontenot was found on August 1 hiding beneath a trailer on Sherry Street.
Suspected Sherry St. shooter faces attempted murder charge
United flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
United Airlines flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport

Latest News

Elton mayor’s son facing charges after fight at carwash
Elton mayor’s son facing charges after fight at carwash
The airline said it will provide free Wi-Fi service on most of its U.S. flights starting in...
Bloody passenger subdued on Delta Airlines flight landing in New Orleans after threatening attendant
Elton mayor’s son facing charges after fight at carwash
Elton mayor’s son facing charges after fight at carwash
DOTD employees at the regional office in Lake Charles are not supposed to use the faucets for...
State DOTD employees water contaminated with sewage