State DOTD employees water contaminated with sewage

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -For last six weeks sewage has been flowing into the water main that services the Department of Transportation Headquarters on Highway 90 in Lake Charles.

It started in June when a contractor for Calcasieu Sewer District 11 accidentally tied a discharge line into the drinking water line.

John Guidroz is the public information officer for the region.

“A sewer line was tied into our main water line inadvertently,” he confirmed.

Six weeks later--July 28th-it was discovered and corrected. But for now employees are not using the water.

“I think the biggest thing employees noticed was the odor to the water when people were running sinks,” he said.

Tuesday, La. Public Health officials met with 170 employees at the DOTD Regional Headquarters to discuss potential hazards and concerns.

“The Health Department did tell the employees about possible symptoms related to either consuming or handling contaminated water,” he said.

“Bottled water and hand washing stations have been provided. Guidroz says they were told if they were or are sick to consult their doctor and report it to the health department. Guidroz says there does not seem to have been any spikes or increased illnesses.

Officials emphasize the contamination did not go beyond the DOTD building because of a back flow preventer on the line.

“This was contained to our District Office. There was a backflow preventer to make sure because there are other businesses close by. They were not affected by this,” he said.

From this point cleaning and testing of the system is planned before putting it back into use.

A spokesperson for DHH confirms they recommended to stop all water use in the facility until remediation can be completed. The agency also confirms there was no risk to the general public.

Calcasieu Parish released this, quote. “The sewerage district is aware of certain claims being made resulting from a plumbing contractor’s work near property owned by the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development and continues to review and monitor the matter.”

The district is working with the plumbing contractor and the department, as the department’s property may have been affected. The district is not aware of potential impact to any other properties within the district.”

None of the agencies have identified the contractor.

