Second Annual Mom Football 101 event held at St. Louis Catholic High School

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Second Annual St. Louis Catholic Football Mom 101 event took place at the high school Wednesday. Before heading to the field they had to learn some football basics as Head Coach Brock Matherne broke down plays that are used in their offensive playbook.

Moms then took what they learned and made their sons proud by lining up in their positions and executing the offense as they would during game day. After seeing all the preparation that goes into getting ready for Friday nights the moms say they have gained a new perspective.

“I thought I knew a lot about football but it’s way more than I ever imagined so I just did the best I could and it was a lot of fun to learn and to play and to have some one on one time with my son,” said football mom Cassie Gage.

The plays are a lot more complex than many might think but the moms were up for the challenge.

“I learned this year they had a lot of faith in us because last year they just gave us x and o’s and this year they were telling us like this is a C an X or Y so they gave us the advanced version this year,” football mom LaDonna Smith said.

Gage has all three of her sons play football at St. Louis High but she learns something new every year.

“Many years ago I was just happy to know if my son was on offense or defense so now I know that my son plays defense and he’s a defensive end and I know exactly what to do,” Gage said.

The moms will now watch their sons use the same plays they learned on Wednesday night, when St. Louis gets their season underway in September.

