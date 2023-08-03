REMINDER: Our pets are vulnerable to heat-related issues too

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - It is the 10th day in a row that our region has seen temps at or above the 100-degree mark. The heat makes everyone vulnerable to heat-related issues, but what about your pets?

While humans have been receiving warnings about staying safe in the scorching temperatures, our pets are also at risk of heat-related issues.

Pets can experience heat exhaustion, heat stroke and even burn their paws on the hot pavement. It is important to keep an eye out for symptoms such as excessive panting, drooling or any change in your pets’ behavior. Certain dog breeds, like Pugs or Bulldogs, are also more susceptible due to their anatomy.

Dr. Bethany Edler at Pineville Pet Hospital said if you notice any of these signs it is essential that you act quickly.

“If you find your pet in a state of exhaustion or stroke, or they are collapsing, that is an emergency and life-threatening situation,” said Edler. “So that warrants them to immediately go to an emergency veterinarian because once their core temperature gets above 106 degrees, brain cells start to die.”

Remember, our pets rely on us to keep them safe. So, be sure to look out for them on these hot days.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.