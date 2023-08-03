Qualifying for October 14 election begins August 8

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish Clerk of Court Lynn Jones has announced that the qualifying phase for the October 14, 2023 election will be held from August 8 through 10.

Appointments for qualifying are not mandatory but have been implemented to make the process faster and more efficient.

“We have numerous local and district offices to be decided in the October election. While state-level candidates must qualify in Baton Rouge, local offices will qualify at the Clerk of Court office August 8-10, 8:30 am till 4:30 pm each day,” said Jones.

Qualifying fees vary by candidate, office sought, and party affiliation. The fee schedule, as well as all information for candidates, can be found on the Clerk of Court website at www.CalcasieuClerk.gov.

Candidates will need to bring payment and signature ID to their appointment. Forms of payment include cash, USPS money order, or bank-certified checks. Personal checks or campaign account checks are not accepted.

The Calcasieu Clerk of Court office is located at 1000 Ryan St. Lake Charles. Candidates who would like to make an appointment or have questions can call the Election Directors’ office at 337-437-3550.

On the Oct. 14 Calcasieu Ballot

Governor

Lt. Governor

Secretary of State

Attorney General

Treasurer

Commissioner of Agriculture

Commissioner of Insurance

Board of Elementary and Secondary Education

State Senator

State Representative

Sheriff

Clerk of Court

Assessor

Coroner

Police Jurors

14th Judicial Court Judge – Division “C”

14th Judicial Court Judge – Division “F”

TAX PROPOSAL – Town of Iowa, Iowa Fire Protection Dist. No 1 – Precincts 800, 801, 860S pp, 860E pp Only

PROPOSITION – City of Sulphur, Revision of Home Rule Charter – Precincts within City of Sulphur Only

Constitutional Amendments

Proposed Amendment No. 1

Act 200 (HB 311, 2023 Regular Session by Representatives Miguez, et al.) – Constitutional amendment to add Article XI, Section 6, to generally prohibit the use of funds and resources from a foreign government or a nongovernmental source for the conduct of elections and for the functions and duties established in the election code except under specified circumstances; to provide for submission of the proposed amendment to the electors; and to provide for related matters.

“Do you support an amendment to prohibit the use of funds, goods, or services from a foreign government or a nongovernmental source to conduct elections and election functions and duties unless the use is authorized by the secretary of state through policies established in accordance with law? (Adds Article XI, Section 6)”

Proposed Amendment No. 2

Act 30 (SB 63, 2023 Regular Session by Senators Mizell, et al.) – Constitutional amendment to add Article XII, Section 17, relative to religious freedom; to provide that the freedom of worship in churches or other places of worship is a fundamental right that is worthy of the highest order of protection; to provide for the highest level of scrutiny by a court; to provide for intent; and to specify an election for submission of the proposition to electors and provide a ballot proposition.

“Do you support an amendment to provide that the freedom of worship in a church or other place of worship is a fundamental right that is worthy of the highest order of protection? (Adds Const. Article XII, Section 17)”

Proposed Amendment No. 3

Act 107 (HB 47, 2023 Regular Session by Representative Nelson and Senator Peacock) – Constitutional amendment to amend Article VII, Section 10(D)(2)(b)(ii) and (iii), relative to payment of certain state retirement system unfunded accrued liability; to provide for the amount of nonrecurring state revenue that is required to be appropriated to such debt; to repeal provisions relative to the amount and distribution of such payments required in prior fiscal years; to provide for submission of the proposed amendment to the electors; and to provide for related matters.

“Do you support an amendment to require that a minimum of twenty-five percent of any money designated as nonrecurring state revenue be applied toward the balance of the unfunded accrued liability of the state retirement systems? (Amends Article VII, Section 10(D)(2)(b)(ii) and (iii))”

Proposed Amendment No. 4

Act 48 (HB 46, 2023 Regular Session by Representatives Hughes and Knox) – Constitutional amendment to amend Article VII, Section 21(B), relative to ad valorem tax exemptions; to provide for eligibility of certain nonprofit organizations for such exemptions; to prohibit the exemption from ad valorem taxation of certain residential property owned by a nonprofit corporation or association based upon the condition of the property; to provide for determinations by local governing authorities with respect to the condition of certain property owned by a nonprofit corporation or association and leased as housing; to authorize the issuance or reinstatement of a property tax exemption to a nonprofit corporation or association in certain circumstances; to make technical changes and corrections; to provide for applicability; to provide for submission of the proposed amendment to the electors; and to provide for related matters.

“Do you support an amendment to deny a property tax exemption to a nonprofit corporation or association that owns residential property in such a state of disrepair that it endangers public health or safety? (Amends Article VII, Section 21(B))”

