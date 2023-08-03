McNeese Spotlight: Five home games announced for McNeese football season
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Excitement is starting to build for the McNeese football season which kicks off in a little under a month. Matt Bonnette joined us this morning to go over all five home games that you will be able to enjoy at Cowboy Stadium.
Home Games
- Tarleton State (Season Opener) - Sept. 2.
- Nicholls State - Sept. 30
- Incarnate Word - Oct. 21
- Northwestern State (Homecoming) - Oct. 28
- Houston Christian - Nov. 11
There is also some excitement surrounding this year’s Florida game which will be McNeese’s first-ever trip to the Swamp on Sept. 9.
Tickets are available now. You can purchase tickets online HERE, call 333-562-4678, email tickets@mcneese.edu, or visit the McNeese Ticket Office on 700 E. McNeese Street in Lake Charles.
Ticket office hours are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
