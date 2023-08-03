McNeese Spotlight: Five home games announced for McNeese football season

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Excitement is starting to build for the McNeese football season which kicks off in a little under a month. Matt Bonnette joined us this morning to go over all five home games that you will be able to enjoy at Cowboy Stadium.

Home Games

Tarleton State (Season Opener) - Sept. 2.

Nicholls State - Sept. 30

Incarnate Word - Oct. 21

Northwestern State (Homecoming) - Oct. 28

Houston Christian - Nov. 11

There is also some excitement surrounding this year’s Florida game which will be McNeese’s first-ever trip to the Swamp on Sept. 9.

Tickets are available now. You can purchase tickets online HERE, call 333-562-4678, email tickets@mcneese.edu, or visit the McNeese Ticket Office on 700 E. McNeese Street in Lake Charles.

Ticket office hours are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

