McNeese Spotlight: Five home games announced for McNeese football season

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Excitement is starting to build for the McNeese football season which kicks off in a little under a month. Matt Bonnette joined us this morning to go over all five home games that you will be able to enjoy at Cowboy Stadium.

Home Games

  • Tarleton State (Season Opener) - Sept. 2.
  • Nicholls State - Sept. 30
  • Incarnate Word - Oct. 21
  • Northwestern State (Homecoming) - Oct. 28
  • Houston Christian - Nov. 11

There is also some excitement surrounding this year’s Florida game which will be McNeese’s first-ever trip to the Swamp on Sept. 9.

Tickets are available now. You can purchase tickets online HERE, call 333-562-4678, email tickets@mcneese.edu, or visit the McNeese Ticket Office on 700 E. McNeese Street in Lake Charles.

Ticket office hours are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

