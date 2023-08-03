Mayor blocks petition update at city council meeting in Elton

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Tonight there was a heated debate over who would be allowed to speak at the Elton City Council meeting. The meeting started with concerns of the recall petition. After the last meeting, a new form was created that residents have to fill out to request to speak.

Roderick Williams, who wanted to give an update on the petition, filled out two forms and initially made the agenda. However, the most recent agenda didn’t have his name on it.

7NEWS requested previous versions of the agenda and found Williams’ name was scratched out, and the time for public comments was reduced from 3-2 minutes. The mayor said she did it on the advice of the city attorney.

State statute requires signatures to be obtained from 40% of the qualified voters. Within the town’s limit, there are currently 612 registered active voters, which requires 245 signatures. The recall petition currently has a few over 300 signatures.

The recall petition is due on August 13. Organizers say following 7NEWS’ investigation highlighting potential voter fraud, 110 voters were removed from the rolls. They say the petition is not an attack against the mayor though.

No comments were given by the Council following the statement. They just thanked Williams for the update.

