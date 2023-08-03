50/50 Thursdays
LSU opens training camp with amped up expectations

Quarterbacks Garrett Nussmeier (13) and Jayden Daniels (5) and the rest of the LSU Tigers...
Quarterbacks Garrett Nussmeier (13) and Jayden Daniels (5) and the rest of the LSU Tigers kickoff camp.(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

In Year 1, expectations weren’t that high for Brian Kelly, but in Year 2 much more is expected of the Purple and Gold.

“I don’t want to overuse this phrase, but I do want to say there should be a realistic expectation that everything we do, we do a little bit better. Does that mean we’re going to win every game we play, I would like to. But I think you have to have a realistic expectation that the work we did last year, we should be able to build upon,” said LSU head football coach Brian Kelly.

“So in all the questions that are asked, I would say to you, that we go in with the same realistic expectations that we should make some incremental jump in certain areas. Does it mean you go from 1-10? No, but I think you can go from 1-3. Can you go 8-10? Yeah, those are what I’m saying is the realistic expectations across the board for every player. So they should be making those jumps. Freshman, we have to be more patient. Obviously we have to teach more. But I guess that’s how I feel about everything that we’re doing on a day-to-day basis.”

In the media preseason poll, LSU was picked second in the SEC West. In first was Alabama.

