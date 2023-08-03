How to keep your home cool in the heat

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We’re no strangers to the heat in Southwest Louisiana, but some are struggling more than others. The pressure on air conditioners is proving too much for some.

Logan Watkins with Joe’s Air Conditioning and Heating said the equipment can only do so much, but he does have some recommendations.

For example, don’t keep your A/C set too low or too high during the day.

“I wouldn’t turn it down below 60 degrees and hope that it’s going to catch up because that’s not going to do anything. I’ve actually walked into houses and they have it set to 72 and then bump it all they way down to 60 and are like, it’s going to cool more, and that’s really not the case,” Watkins said.

He also explained many residents lost trees during the hurricanes that once helped to keep homes cool.

“People lost trees during the hurricane which shaded their house a lot, and nobody really understood that, but we’re suffering under this extreme heat. They’re running around the clock, mine’s running around the clock, it’s nothing new. It’s just really tough to say sometimes without getting someone to look at it,” Watkins said.

Watkins expressed the importance of maintenance on A/C units.

“Maintenance is key. Make sure everything is clean, drain lines, coils, everything, cause if you have something that’s dirty, you’re losing 100 percent efficiency right there,” Watkins said.

Even though excessive heat plays a major role in your A/C’s performance, he recommends getting it checked out if it just can’t seem to cool things down.

“If it’s hot in your house and feels really muggy, call somebody. Maybe there’s an underlying issue going on that no one knows about and it really just needs to be looked at,” Watkins said.

If you feel like there’s something else at play with your A/C, call an expert.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.