DERIDDER, La. (KPLC) - Wesley White Sr. & Ceola Harris are hosting a community giveaway of household supplies at 7 a.m. on August 12.

The giveaway will be held at 717 Mahlon Street in DeRidder.

Wesley White Sr. and Ceola Harris are hosting a community household supply giveaway.

