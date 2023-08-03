50/50 Thursdays
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: No changes to the hot and mostly dry weather through the weekend.

By Max Lagano
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - More hot weather is ahead for SW Louisiana as we get ready to enter the weekend. Upper-level high pressure has been stubbornly placed near the area, and will not move much over the next couple of days. This means Friday will again be hot and mostly dry. Temperatures will range from the upper 90′s through the low100′s for some locations north of the intestate. While slightly drier air may filter in during the afternoon, heat indices still will likely range between 100-100 degrees.

With this in mind, it will still be important to take hot heather precautions. Drink plenty of water, wear light-colored clothing, take frequent breaks if working outdoors, and try to stay indoors in air conditioning if possible. Never leave small children or pets unattended outdoors or in vehicles in the heat. Limit strenuous activities to the early morning or late evening if possible.

Rain chances will stay minimal through the weekend as upper-level high pressure continues to hold it’s influence over our area, though any rain will be very limited. We may see a few cooling showers on a daily basis, but any activity will likely be short lived.

Hot conditions will continue into next week, though some slightly cooler temperatures may arrive as the high pressure moves a little further away.(KPLC)

If you’re looking for any relief, we may see some by the middle of next week. Indications are that high pressure should finally back away, with some disturbances that may approach our region by the middle pf the week. If this does indeed happen, that would mean a better chance for some much needed scattered showers and storms. While temperatures still will likely remain hot, any rain would help cool things a little and perhaps send highs closer to normal levels.

The tropics are back to quiet for the time being. Even with a few tropical waves in the basin, there are no signs of any new development in the next week.

