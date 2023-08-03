First Alert Forecast: Heat wave continues with little rain in sight

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Our heatwave is showing no signs of leaving soon, with another day of hot temperatures on tap for Thursday. Upper-level high pressure continues to dominate the skies across our region, bringing more highs in the upper 90′s to triple digits further away from the coast. Rain is also likely to stay limited throughout the afternoon, but an isolated thunderstorm or two can’t be ruled out.

Scattered clouds for this afternoon will carry a minimal chance for rain, but a stray storm cannot be ruled out. (KPLC)

The Heat Warnings are back down to a Heat Advisory, with heat indices expected in the 105-115° range, it will still be important to take hot heather precautions. drink plenty of water, wear light-colored clothing, take frequent breaks if working outdoors, and try to stay indoors in air conditioning if possible. Never leave small children or pets unattended outdoors or in vehicles in the heat. Limit strenuous activities to the early morning or late evening if possible.

As we approach the weekend, daily temperatures will continue to range from the upper 90′s to low 100′s with heat indices about 10° warmer. Slightly drier air may filter in during the afternoons to keep the heat index from getting any further out of control. But drier air gets hotter and that still means it is dangerously hot for the rest of the week. At this point it is not safe to burn, so hold off on burning until we receive more significant rain.

High upper-level pressure remains in control into the weekend, keeping temperatures high. (KPLC)

Rain chances will stay minimal through the weekend as upper-level high pressure continues to hold it’s influence over our area, though any rain will be very limited. We may see a few cooling showers on a daily basis, but any activity will likely be short lived.

Tropical Outlook (KPLC)

The tropics are back to quiet for the time being, with no signs of any new development in the next week.

