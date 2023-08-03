50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

First Alert Forecast: Heat wave continues with little rain in sight

Start your day with 7 News Sunrise
By Joseph Enk
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:00 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Our heatwave is showing no signs of leaving soon, with another day of hot temperatures on tap for Thursday. Upper-level high pressure continues to dominate the skies across our region, bringing more highs in the upper 90′s to triple digits further away from the coast. Rain is also likely to stay limited throughout the afternoon, but an isolated thunderstorm or two can’t be ruled out.

Scattered clouds for this afternoon will carry a minimal chance for rain, but a stray storm...
Scattered clouds for this afternoon will carry a minimal chance for rain, but a stray storm cannot be ruled out.(KPLC)

The Heat Warnings are back down to a Heat Advisory, with heat indices expected in the 105-115° range, it will still be important to take hot heather precautions. drink plenty of water, wear light-colored clothing, take frequent breaks if working outdoors, and try to stay indoors in air conditioning if possible. Never leave small children or pets unattended outdoors or in vehicles in the heat. Limit strenuous activities to the early morning or late evening if possible.

As we approach the weekend, daily temperatures will continue to range from the upper 90′s to low 100′s with heat indices about 10° warmer. Slightly drier air may filter in during the afternoons to keep the heat index from getting any further out of control. But drier air gets hotter and that still means it is dangerously hot for the rest of the week. At this point it is not safe to burn, so hold off on burning until we receive more significant rain.

High upper-level pressure remains in control into the weekend, keeping temperatures high.
High upper-level pressure remains in control into the weekend, keeping temperatures high.(KPLC)

Rain chances will stay minimal through the weekend as upper-level high pressure continues to hold it’s influence over our area, though any rain will be very limited. We may see a few cooling showers on a daily basis, but any activity will likely be short lived.

Tropical Outlook
Tropical Outlook(KPLC)

The tropics are back to quiet for the time being, with no signs of any new development in the next week.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop
CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop in stolen car
Deontrae Edwards, 25, was killed in a shooting on McKinley Street in Jennings around 12:45 a.m....
Authorities believe Jennings homicide to be gang-related
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
23-year-old Erron Fontenot was found on August 1 hiding beneath a trailer on Sherry Street.
Suspected Sherry St. shooter faces attempted murder charge
United flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
United Airlines flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport

Latest News

Start your day with 7 News Sunrise
KPLC 7 News Sunrise: Joseph's Sunrise Forecast
More hot and mainly dry weather is ahead into the weekend.
KPLC 7 News Nightcast - KPLC First Alert Forecast
A few storms have developed late this afternoon amid otherwise hot and humid conditions.
KPLC / KVHP FOX29 / ABC SWLA News Now - KPLC First Alert Forecast
Hot weather continues this afternoon with a few storms possible until sunset
KPLC 7 News First at Four - KPLC First Alert Forecast