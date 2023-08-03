50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Elton mayor’s son facing charges after fight at carwash

By Jakob Evans
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The son of Elton’s mayor is now facing charges following a fight at a carwash back in June.

7NEWS was sent just a few seconds of video from that incident. Marcus Lemoine Jr. will be arraigned on a charge of simple battery next month.

The alleged victim is Roderick Williams, the whistleblower who first alerted us to potential election fraud in Elton. He is also a vocal supporter of the petition to recall Mayor Lemoine.

The sheriff’s office investigated the fight and the case was sent to the attorney general’s office to determine charges.

The arraignment is set for September 11.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop
CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop in stolen car
Deontrae Edwards, 25, was killed in a shooting on McKinley Street in Jennings around 12:45 a.m....
Authorities believe Jennings homicide to be gang-related
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
23-year-old Erron Fontenot was found on August 1 hiding beneath a trailer on Sherry Street.
Suspected Sherry St. shooter faces attempted murder charge
United flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
United Airlines flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport

Latest News

The airline said it will provide free Wi-Fi service on most of its U.S. flights starting in...
Bloody passenger subdued on Delta Airlines flight landing in New Orleans after threatening attendant
Elton mayor’s son facing charges after fight at carwash
Elton mayor’s son facing charges after fight at carwash
DOTD employees at the regional office in Lake Charles are not supposed to use the faucets for...
State DOTD employees water contaminated with sewage
Air Conditioning Units can’t keep up with demands
How to keep your home cool in the heat