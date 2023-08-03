Elton mayor’s son facing charges after fight at carwash

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The son of Elton’s mayor is now facing charges following a fight at a carwash back in June.

7NEWS was sent just a few seconds of video from that incident. Marcus Lemoine Jr. will be arraigned on a charge of simple battery next month.

The alleged victim is Roderick Williams, the whistleblower who first alerted us to potential election fraud in Elton. He is also a vocal supporter of the petition to recall Mayor Lemoine.

The sheriff’s office investigated the fight and the case was sent to the attorney general’s office to determine charges.

The arraignment is set for September 11.

