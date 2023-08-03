50/50 Thursdays
Cameron Fishing Festival kicks off Friday

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CAMERON, La. (KPLC) - The 19th annual Cameron Fishing Festival is happening this weekend at the Lighthouse Bend Complex on Davis Road.

The gates open at 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 4, and 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5.

Admission is $10 per person Friday and $15 Saturday. Children 12 and under get in free.

To register for the fishing tournament, CLICK HERE.

Proceeds from the festival will benefit the Cameron Lions Club scholarship program.

