Cameron Fishing Festival kicks off Friday

CAMERON, La. (KPLC) - The 19th annual Cameron Fishing Festival is happening this weekend at the Lighthouse Bend Complex on Davis Road.

The gates open at 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 4, and 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5.

Admission is $10 per person Friday and $15 Saturday. Children 12 and under get in free.

Proceeds from the festival will benefit the Cameron Lions Club scholarship program.

