Burn ban issued for City of Vinton

VINTON, La. (KPLC) - A burn ban has been issued for the City of Vinton, according to the Vinton Volunteer Fire Department.

The ban has been implemented due to the extreme heat and dry conditions. It will take effect beginning today, August 3.

Chief Chris Vice says that no burn permits will be issued until further notice and no open burning of any kind will be allowed. Once the area receives significant rainfall the ban will be reevaluated.

