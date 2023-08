WESTLAKE, La. (KPLC) - Riverside Park on Miller Avenue in Westlake is now open.

The park, which was closed for boat launch repairs, was scheduled to reopen on August 4, but the repairs finished early.

The entire park, including the boat launch, is now open to the public.

It is open from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

