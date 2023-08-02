Welsh jail accepting inmates from Department of Corrections

WELSH, La. (KPLC) - Welsh Police Chief Marcus Crochet confirmed Wednesday the Welsh jail has been approved to take in non-violent inmates from the Dept. of Corrections.

Crochet said the jail received their approval letter from the state on July 17 to house 10 inmates, but will house only eight inmates, with four DOC inmates at a time.

Only males, who are not violent nor sexual offenders, will be accepted.

The state will pay the town $26.39 per inmate per day.

Inmates will stay the entire term of their sentence, and they will do work for the city, such as keeping parks clean or cutting grass on city property.

The Welsh jail is currently housing one DOC inmate, and there is a second inmate being processed.

Inmates from DOC will be selected by Crochet to be taken in at Welsh.

Crochet said he has attempted twice in the past to get approval from the Department of Public Safety and Corrections to house DOC inmates and was turned down. He credits Rep. Clay Higgins with helping him met the requirements and update the department’s policies to allow for approval.

