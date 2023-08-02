50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

VPSO: Escaped inmate captured after stealing car, driving into woods

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEESVILLE, La. (KPLC) - A Vernon Parish inmate is back in custody after authorities said he escaped deputies in shackles and stole a car.

Colton Chadwick, 21, of Leesville, escaped custody for around half an hour Wednesday morning, according to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office. While deputies were escorting inmates to a transport van from the 30th Judicial Courthouse at 10:06 a.m., Chadwick ran off wearing an orange jumpsuit and ankle and waist shackles.

Colton Chadwick of Leesville
Colton Chadwick of Leesville(Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office)

Chadwick found a vehicle running at a local business, according to VPSO. A local attorney spotted Chadwick and called out, and the suspect got in the car and drove off.

The car’s owner had left her cell phone inside, allowing deputies to track the inmate’s movements. Deputies tried to stop the car around La. 28 and 465, but Chadwick sped away, according to VPSO.

Deputies blocked the road, and Chadwick drove into the woods, where the stolen car got stuck, according to VPSO. He was taken back into custody at 10:35 a.m.

Chadwick was booked back into the Vernon Parish Jail on the following counts:

  • Theft of a motor vehicle
  • Aggravated flight from an officer
  • Driver must be licensed
  • Criminal damage to property
  • Simple escape.

Chadwick’s bond has not been set.

He was originally arrested in March on the following counts:

  • Theft
  • Identity theft
  • Theft of a motor vehicle
  • Resisting an officer
  • Illegal possession of stolen goods.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop
CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop in stolen car
Deontrae Edwards, 25, was killed in a shooting on McKinley Street in Jennings around 12:45 a.m....
Authorities believe Jennings homicide to be gang-related
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
23-year-old Erron Fontenot was found on August 1 hiding beneath a trailer on Sherry Street.
Suspected Sherry St. shooter faces attempted murder charge
United flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
United Airlines flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport

Latest News

SWLA students show growth in LEAP scores
KPLC's Legal Corner answers viewer's legal questions pertaining to civil matters.
LEGAL CORNER: Can parents be held responsible for college-aged children’s credit card debts?
LEGAL CORNER: Can parents be held responsible for college-aged children’s credit card debts?
Meridian Township Farmers Market
Farmers market coming to Iowa this Saturday