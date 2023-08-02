VPSO: Escaped inmate captured after stealing car, driving into woods

LEESVILLE, La. (KPLC) - A Vernon Parish inmate is back in custody after authorities said he escaped deputies in shackles and stole a car.

Colton Chadwick, 21, of Leesville, escaped custody for around half an hour Wednesday morning, according to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office. While deputies were escorting inmates to a transport van from the 30th Judicial Courthouse at 10:06 a.m., Chadwick ran off wearing an orange jumpsuit and ankle and waist shackles.

Colton Chadwick of Leesville (Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office)

Chadwick found a vehicle running at a local business, according to VPSO. A local attorney spotted Chadwick and called out, and the suspect got in the car and drove off.

The car’s owner had left her cell phone inside, allowing deputies to track the inmate’s movements. Deputies tried to stop the car around La. 28 and 465, but Chadwick sped away, according to VPSO.

Deputies blocked the road, and Chadwick drove into the woods, where the stolen car got stuck, according to VPSO. He was taken back into custody at 10:35 a.m.

Chadwick was booked back into the Vernon Parish Jail on the following counts:

Theft of a motor vehicle

Aggravated flight from an officer

Driver must be licensed

Criminal damage to property

Simple escape.

Chadwick’s bond has not been set.

He was originally arrested in March on the following counts:

Theft

Identity theft

Theft of a motor vehicle

Resisting an officer

Illegal possession of stolen goods.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.