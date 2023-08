JENNINGS, La. (KPLC) - A vehicle fire on the side of the road caused some traffic this morning along I-10 Westbound near Jennings, according to Louisiana State Police Troop D.

Fire crews were able to put out the blaze. The outside lane was briefly shut down for crews to work but has since been reopened.

Vehicle Fire along I-10 near Jennings (Louisiana State Police Troop D)

