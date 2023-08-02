SWLA students show growth in LEAP scores

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Students across Louisiana made improvements in LEAP scores this past school year, and Southwest Louisiana students were no exception.

The La. Dept. of Education released LEAP scores for the 2022-23 school year earlier today.

Calcasieu Parish had one of the top ten scores in the state for school system improvement, showing a growth of 3 points from last year. In 2023, 38% of Calcasieu students scored at least a Mastery, combining ELA, math, science and social studies for grades 3-8, compared to 35% in 2022.

As a state overall, third-graders improved in ELA for the first time in five years. For SWLA, the number of third-graders scoring at least a Mastery rate in ELA improved 3.5% from 2021-2022 to 2022-2023.

Percentage of third-grade students scoring mastery or above in ELA:

2022-23 School Year 2021-22 School Year Allen Parish 38% 37% Beauregard Parish 32% 31% Calcasieu Parish 55% 45% Cameron Parish 46% 45% Jefferson Davis Parish 41% 45% Vernon Parish 57% 45%

High school students also showed improvement, and as a state, scores increased in five out of six subject areas. For the parishes of Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Jefferson Davis, and Vernon, scores increased in all six subjects from the 2021-22 to the 2022-23 school year.

High school students in Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Jeff Davis, and Vernon scoring mastery or above:

2022-23 School Year 2021-22 School Year English I 50.7% 49.8% English II 55% 54.5% Algebra 46.2% 43.3% Geometry 31.3% 24.8% Biology 33% 30.5% U.S. History 24.3% 22.7%

The Louisiana Educational Assessment Program (LEAP) is a statewide assessment test for students in grades 3 through 12 to measure knowledge and skills in key courses.

Students in grades 3-8 take assessments in English language arts, mathematics, science and social studies. These assessments are aligned to the Louisiana Student Standards which were developed with significant input from Louisiana educators, according to the La. Dept. of Education.

High school students take assessments to determine if they are ready for college and careers, as well as to secure postsecondary credit and access. There are six subject tests: English I & II, algebra I, geometry, U.S. History and biology.

Students’ test results fall into one of five achievement levels:

Advanced: Students performing at this level have exceeded college and career readiness expectations and are well prepared for the next level of study in this content area.

Mastery: Students performing at this level have met college and career readiness expectations and are prepared for the next level of study in this content area.

Basic: Students performing at this level have nearly met college and career readiness expectations and may need additional support to be fully prepared for the next level of study in this content area.

Approaching Basic: Students performing at this level have partially met college and career readiness expectations and will need much support to be prepared for the next level of study in this content area.

Unsatisfactory: Students performing at this level have not yet met the college and career readiness expectations and will need extensive support to be prepared for the next level of study in this content area

