SWLA Arrest Report - August 1, 2023

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for August 1, 2023.

Travis Lamond Melbert, 41, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug (3 charges); pedestrians on highways; revocation of parole.

Joshua Paul Pattum, 39, Lake Charles: Bicycles must have reflectors; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Ramanand Kumar Dwarkanauth, 55, Stafford, TX: Failure to possess a license for home improvements.

Erron Ellis Fontenot, 23, Sulphur: Trespassing; attempted second-degree murder.

Jemario Jermaine Williams, 22, Lake Charles: Aggravated flight from an officer (2 charges); armed robbery; cruelty to juveniles; resisting an officer; hit and run driving; driver must be licensed; switched license plate.

Marcus Lee Anthony Pitre, 46, Lake Charles: Illegal use of weapons; aggravated second-degree battery; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Mark Dion Jaramillo, 53, Lake Charles: Failure to register and notify as a sex offender; contempt of court.

Courtney Dawnelle Harrison, 30, Lake Charles: Theft of a motor vehicle under $5,000; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; obstruction of justice.

Jessica Louise Naegele, 43, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.

Franklin Evert Richardson II, 42, Lake Charles: Must have functioning headlamps on motor vehicles; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule I drug.

William Anthony Gautreaux, 46, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

