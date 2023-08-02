50/50 Thursdays
Planned boil advisory scheduled for Lake Arthur

By Jakob Evans
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAKE ARTHUR, La. (KPLC) - A planned boil advisory is scheduled for the Town of Lake Arthur, according to Town Clerk Mindy Marcantel.

The boil advisory will go into effect on Monday, August 7, at 8 a.m.

A flange on a six-inch water line is leaking and needs repairing, Marcantel said. The water being produced by the system is of questionable quality due to the leak.

The water system will be down for most of the morning or longer, Marcantel said. Residents are advised to disinfect their water before drinking.

