LEGAL CORNER: Can parents be held responsible for college-aged children’s credit card debts?

QUESTION: Our daughter is in her second year at the University and is not working but is a full-time student. She called home, excited that she had applied for and has been issued a credit card! She immediately began shopping and eating out with her friends. When the first payment became due, we received a call from the credit card company about the bill. We informed them that we were not responsible for this debt. They then began sending threatening letters demanding that we make payments. As the parents, can we be held responsible for this debt?

ANSWER: It is unlawful for any credit card issuer to give or offer to give or consider materials relating to an application for a credit card or to complete an application for a credit card, unless the student has been provided a credit card debt education brochure outlining the responsible parties for the debt and other information pertaining to the debt.

It is also unlawful for a credit card issuer to take any debt collection action, including but not limited to telephone calls or demand letters against the parent or legal guardian of a student for whom a credit card has been issued, unless the parent or legal guardian has agreed in writing to be liable for the debts of the student under the credit card agreement.

Anyone who violates this provision may be fined up to $1,000 for each violation together with all costs and attorney fees incidental to such action. (LA R.S. 3577.3, 4,5)

QUESTION: School is starting and we are very concerned about our twin sons who were born with birth defects from a chronic illness. One of my sons has extremely poor vision and the other has respiratory issues and requires breathing treatments. They are 8 years old and we do not want them to just receive “babysitting.” We are aware of the special education classes, but is there something more that the schools offer to help them receive the accommodations they need to actually learn?

ANSWER: Yes, there is. Children with chronic illnesses can receive educational accommodations under Section 504 plan for students with disabilities. To receive these, your child must have physical or mental limitations due to the chronic illness (e.g. walking, seeing, hearing, speaking, breathing, learning).

The 504 plan is based on each student’s needs and strengths. Accommodations can include:

Sitting in a certain place or with a certain desk or chair in the classroom.

Extra time on tests and assignments.

Use of speech-to-text (dictation) for writing.

Modified textbooks (such as one that can be read aloud to the student).

Adjusted class schedules.

Verbal (out loud) testing.

Allowing visits to the nurse’s office.

Occupational therapy or physical therapy.

Schools are required to designate a Section 504 case manager or representative. You should first talk with the school’s Section 504 case manager or representative. Schools conduct reevaluations for children with medical conditions every three years.

