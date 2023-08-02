50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Honeybees are dying in brutal Arizona heat

The heat is impacting the honey bees’ food source of nectar and pollen.
By Emma Lockhart and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) - Cricket Aldridge works for Arizona Backyard Beekeepers. She manages and removes beehives across the Valley. Right now, she is working to keep colonies cool in the brutal heat.

Cricket said the historic heatwave has been deadly for honeybees in Arizona. Some hives have melted and fallen apart.

“It collapses, and oftentimes the queen can be crushed, and if that happens, there is not other bee there that can replace her or another bee that can lay eggs. So, the colony would just die,” said Aldridge.

The heat impacts the honeybees’ food source of nectar and pollen. It is an issue that impacts all of us because honeybees are a vital part of the ecosystem.

“If you think about it, the insects will pollinate the flowers, which produce the seed to produce more plants. If there is no pollination, there’s no seeds. There’s no plant happening after that and then, you know, our food sources. It’s just so connected,” said Aldridge.

Aldridge said there are ways you can help. She recommends keeping a bucket of water outside your home to help bees stay hydrated in the heat.

“Put wine corks for the bees. This one has wood. Anything for the bees to land on and not drown,” she said.

She also said if you come across a hive or a lot of bees near your home, call a beekeeper, not an exterminator.

“Honeybees provide so much pollination, which helps our food source but also oxygen for the plants. Having bees survive is vital, really, to our existence,” said Aldridge.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop
CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop in stolen car
Deontrae Edwards, 25, was killed in a shooting on McKinley Street in Jennings around 12:45 a.m....
Authorities believe Jennings homicide to be gang-related
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
United flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
United Airlines flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
23-year-old Erron Fontenot was found on August 1 hiding beneath a trailer on Sherry Street.
Suspected Sherry St. shooter faces attempted murder charge

Latest News

Trappers grabbed a crocodile that got loose in a neighborhood in Hollywood, Florida. (WSVN,...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Trappers catch crocodile loose in Florida lake
A Star of David hangs from a fence outside the dormant landmark Tree of Life synagogue in...
Jury reaches decision on death penalty or life in prison for Pittsburgh synagogue gunman
Children’s Theatre announces upcoming acting classes
FILE - Pharmacies are encouraging people to start planning ahead for their yearly shots.
Fall vaccines coming soon, pharmacies say
IL Attorney General Lisa Madigan launches new Clergy Abuse Hotline. (Source: Pixabay/stock image)
Phone lines down for Lake Charles Police