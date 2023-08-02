Homeless struggle to find relief from excessive heat

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The heat is on and it’s essential to use extreme caution when you get out in it.

It’s especially hard for people who work outside and those who are homeless and have few options.

A heat warning means people who spend too much time or energy outside could face illnesses such as heat exhaustion or heat stroke which can be deadly. One easy solution is to spend as much time inside, keeping cool, hydrating, and so on.

Those who live on the streets don’t have that option. Nancy Prater and her dog Grayson found a patch of shade to get some relief from the heat.

“A couple days ago it was so bad I almost passed out. I was shaking and had nothing to drink or anything and my friend got me something to drink and then the cops came out and told us that we had to leave and stuff. We were just trying to rest under the shade. Even the shade is very hot,” she said.

Prater said homelessness is hard enough without the heat which she said is exhausting.

“My lips started tingling and my eyes and then all of a sudden, I’m about to pass out and then I was like, I passed out. I was sitting with my friend and passed out,” Prater said. “I hate asking people for help. But I really do need help. A lot of us need help. And we can’t get it.”

From time-to-time people do give her water and ice, but she said she keeps on moving to avoid trouble.

Water’s Edge Church does open cooling centers when the area is under heat watches or warnings.

There are numerous government websites with information on protecting yourself and others from excessive heat and when to call 911. In Louisiana, the DHH. Federal sites include CDC, OSHA, and NOAA.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.