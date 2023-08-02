Funding granted for Chennault Airport repairs

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Federal Aviation Administration is awarding over $1 million to the Chennault International Airport for repairs to the Airport Traffic Control Tower (ATCT) and the tower’s radio communication equipment.

The funds include $468,133 for the ATCT to shield the base building from heavy rains and prevent water intrusions during storm conditions. The shield will consist of exterior metal panel rainscreens that create resiliency and mitigate hazardous condition.

$700,000 will be granted for the replacement of the tower’s radio communication equipment that will enhance the safe and efficient movement of the diverse aircraft that utilizes the airport. This will increase reliability and reduce current interference occurring in the existing system.

The funding is provided through the Airport Terminal Program, which is authorized through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

