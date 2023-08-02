50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Funding granted for Chennault Airport repairs

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Federal Aviation Administration is awarding over $1 million to the Chennault International Airport for repairs to the Airport Traffic Control Tower (ATCT) and the tower’s radio communication equipment.

The funds include $468,133 for the ATCT to shield the base building from heavy rains and prevent water intrusions during storm conditions. The shield will consist of exterior metal panel rainscreens that create resiliency and mitigate hazardous condition.

$700,000 will be granted for the replacement of the tower’s radio communication equipment that will enhance the safe and efficient movement of the diverse aircraft that utilizes the airport. This will increase reliability and reduce current interference occurring in the existing system.

The funding is provided through the Airport Terminal Program, which is authorized through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop
CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop in stolen car
Deontrae Edwards, 25, was killed in a shooting on McKinley Street in Jennings around 12:45 a.m....
Authorities believe Jennings homicide to be gang-related
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
23-year-old Erron Fontenot was found on August 1 hiding beneath a trailer on Sherry Street.
Suspected Sherry St. shooter faces attempted murder charge
United flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
United Airlines flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport

Latest News

Lake Arthur schedules water outage
Lake Arthur schedules water outage
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More high heat ahead with any rain staying limited
Funding granted for Chennault Airport repairs
Funding granted for Chennault Airport repairs
A planned boil advisory is scheduled for the Town of Lake Arthur.
Planned boil advisory scheduled for Lake Arthur