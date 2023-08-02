FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More high heat ahead with any rain staying limited

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The hot pattern is in no hurry to leave, and will only return for our Thursday. With high pressure still in control across our region, another day of highs in the upper 90′s and triple digits away from the coast is likely across SWLA. And rain looks to remain limited during the afternoon, though an isolated storm or two can’t be ruled out. This means we’ll have another day of heat indices in the 105-115 degree range.

This makes it extremely important to take hot weather precautions; drink plenty of water, wear light-colored clothing, take frequent breaks if working outdoors, and try to stay indoors in air conditioning if possible. Never leave small children or pets unattended outdoors or in vehicles in the heat. Limit strenuous activities to the early morning or late evening if possible.

Temperatures will range from the upper 90s to low 100s daily through the weekend and heat indices will range from 105 to 115 daily. Slightly drier air may filter in during the afternoons to keep the heat index from getting any further out of control. But drier air gets hotter and that still means it is dangerously hot for the rest of the week. At this point it is not safe to burn, so hold off on burning until we receive more significant rain.

Rain chances will stay minimal through the weekend as upper-level high pressure continues to hold it’s influence over our area, though any rain will be very limited. We may see a few cooling showers on a daily basis, but any activity will likely be short lived.

The tropics are mostly calm, with nothing threatening Southwest Louisiana over the next week at least. We are monitoring an area for a small chance of development over the central Atlantic, but it will turn north with no impact to the United States.

