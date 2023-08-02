50/50 Thursdays
First Alert Forecast: Heat wave expected to continue with little cooling showers

By Joseph Enk
Updated: 54 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Temperatures continue to be very hot in SWLA Wednesday with Tuesday having little to no cooling showers. Tuesday highs in Lake Charles broke the heat record for August 1st at 102°!

A hot and dry weather pattern is fully underway across southwest Louisiana, with temperatures once again expected to heat into the upper 90′s to low 100′s Wednesday afternoon. Heat indices remaining high means another excessive heat warning has been issued for all parishes from 10 AM until 7 PM this evening.

It is extremely important to take hot weather precautions; drink plenty of water, wear light-colored clothing, take frequent breaks if working outdoors, and try to stay indoors in air conditioning if possible. Never leave small children or pets unattended outdoors or in vehicles in the heat. Limit strenuous activities to the early morning or late evening if possible.

Rain chances remain minimal this afternoon, but a few isolated thunderstorms are possible
Rain chances remain minimal this afternoon, but a few isolated thunderstorms are possible

Rain chances are still slim, but looking slightly better this afternoon with the influx of some extra moisture to our area. The best chances for a cooling shower or isolated thunderstorm will be around I-10 to the coastline along the sea breeze boundary mid afternoon, with smaller chances further to the north. High heat will take advantage of any instability, meaning that any storms that do manage to form could easily be on the stronger side with damaging gusty winds. You can always use our First Alert Weather App to track any showers or storms.

Upper level high pressure will keep the heat up and rain chances low through the weekend
Upper level high pressure will keep the heat up and rain chances low through the weekend(KPLC)

Temperatures will range from the upper 90s to low 100s daily through the weekend and heat indices will range from 105 to 115 daily. Slightly drier air may filter in during the afternoons to keep the heat index from getting any further out of control. But drier air gets hotter and that still means it is dangerously hot for the rest of the week. At this point it is not safe to burn, so hold off on burning until we receive more significant rain.

Rain chances will stay minimal through the weekend as upper-level high pressure continues to hold it’s influence over our area, though any rain will be very limited. We may see a few cooling showers on a daily basis, but any activity will likely be short lived.

Tropical Outlook
Tropical Outlook(KPLC)

The tropics are mostly calm, with nothing threatening Southwest Louisiana over the next week at least. We are monitoring an area for a small chance of development over the central Atlantic, but it will turn north with no impact to the United States.

CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop in stolen car
United Airlines flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
