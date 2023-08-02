Farmers market coming to Iowa this Saturday

50/50 Thursdays
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA, La. (KPLC) - The Town of Iowa is kicking off its new monthly farmers market this week.

The community is invited to shop local goods and enjoy live music at the Iowa Park Pavilion from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 5. Andy Smith will perform at the kickoff event.

(Town of Iowa)

The farmers market will be held the first Saturday of every month at 115 N. Thomson Ave.

