DeRidder community joins law enforcement for National Night Out

DERIDDER, La. (KPLC) - National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes strong police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live and work.

“Today is the 40th anniversary of National Night Out, it is a program that has been around for the last 40 years, involving community and law enforcement, bringing everyone together and fellowship at these local events like this,” DeRidder Chief of Police Craig Richard said.

“Out of the last five years, we finished in the top 10 nationally for the last four years,” Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford said. “So we’re very proud of our National Night Out program.”

Over 38 million neighbors across 17 thousand communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories, and military bases worldwide take part in the annual event.

“National Night Out, it’s just really fun, you get to meet police officers too and the firefighters all the law enforcement, all them businesses, you get to meet them people,” Riggin Woofter said. “If you would come out here, bring your kids to the fairgrounds at DeRidder, it’s just fun.”

Officials said National Night Out showcases the vital importance of police-community partnerships and citizen involvement.

“This is a night for our nation to stand together and promote awareness, safety, and neighborhood unity,” project coordinator Matt Peskin said.

