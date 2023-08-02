Children’s Theatre announces upcoming acting classes

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Children’s Theatre Company announced their acting classes for children ages 5-18 for this upcoming Fall.

The classes serve to teach both beginning and advanced students about musical theatre performance with an emphasis on acting, singing and dancing. Each student who participates will be a part of a major musical theater production in February 2024.

Founded in 1984, Children’s Theatre Company has a long-standing commitment to the Southwest Louisiana community donating time to perform for other organizations in a variety of events.

No experience is needed to sign up. Students are required to register for acting classes to audition for the theater’s yearly productions. Auditioning and acting techniques are taught.

