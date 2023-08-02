50/50 Thursdays
Calcasieu police departments host National Night Out events

By Jade Moreau
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Several police departments in the Lake Area and across the country celebrated National Night Out with their communities.

It’s an annual event with an important message.

“It’s an attempt to bond with the community,” Chief Shawn Caldwell with the Lake Charles Police Department said.

The Sulphur Police Department welcomed the community to their event at the West Cal Cam Arena with free food, thanks to CITGO, and vintage cars. Kids were even able to get up close to emergency response vehicles.

Meanwhile, the Lake Charles Police Department was gearing up for the night as well at the Lake Charles Civic Center. This year, there were giveaways, demonstrations for different divisions at the department, and a cook-off.

“I’ll tell you, it’s always fun to watch the kids on the bicycles racing, but this year, we have a jambalaya or pastalaya cook-off, so I’m excited to see how that turns out,” Caldwell said.

In Iowa, community members enjoyed free food, a DJ and local vendors.

“The kids have a good time playing with all the police equipment and the fire equipment, it’s just good social interaction and we enjoy it,” Iowa Police Chief Keith Vincent said.

