SWLA receiving $50M in FEMA grants

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - FEMA is granting Southwest Louisiana an additional $50 million in disaster aid reimbursements for Hurricane Laura recovery efforts.

The following grants were announced today:

$1,911,839.63 to the Calcasieu Parish School Board for repairs to T.S. Cooley Elementary School

$2,867,231.22 to the Calcasieu Parish School Board for repairs to R.W. Vincent Elementary School

$22,234,358.70 to the Jefferson Davis Electric Co-Op Inc for 69kV transmission line restoration

$22,385,252.70 to the Jefferson Davis Electric Co-Op Inc for permanent restoration of a damaged 138 kV transmission line