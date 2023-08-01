50/50 Thursdays
SWLA receiving $50M in FEMA grants

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - FEMA is granting Southwest Louisiana an additional $50 million in disaster aid reimbursements for Hurricane Laura recovery efforts.

The following grants were announced today:

  • $1,911,839.63 to the Calcasieu Parish School Board for repairs to T.S. Cooley Elementary School
  • $2,867,231.22 to the Calcasieu Parish School Board for repairs to R.W. Vincent Elementary School
  • $22,234,358.70 to the Jefferson Davis Electric Co-Op Inc for 69kV transmission line restoration
  • $22,385,252.70 to the Jefferson Davis Electric Co-Op Inc for permanent restoration of a damaged 138 kV transmission line
  • $1,245,439.80 to the Calcasieu Parish Voluntary Council on Aging for building replacement.

