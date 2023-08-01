SWLA Arrest Report - July 31, 2023

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 31, 2023.

Javonte Jamul Richard, 31, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule III drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug; probation violation (2 charges).

Shane Anthony Shoemake, 31, Lake Charles: Home invasion; battery; property damage under $1,000; disturbing the peace.

Hurricane Gerald Thomas II, 40, Iowa: Contempt of court (3 charges); no motor vehicle insurance; possession of a Schedule II drug; property damage under $1,000; theft under $1,000.

Taylor Nicole Snyder, 28, Homeless: Obscenity; prostitution; obstruction of justice.

Dominic Davon Davis, 22, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule I drug; driver must be licensed; failure to signal while turning; headlamps must be operation on a motor vehicle.

Manuel Cazares Jr., 32, Lake Charles: Property damage under $50,000.

Ebony Annette Miller, 27, Iowa: Harassment.

Ty Joseph Little, 25, Hackberry: Possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Payton Bryce Guidry, 23, Sulphur: Aggravated flight from an officer; must have headlights on at certain times; property damage under $1,000; domestic abuse.

Jase Blaine Davis, 19, Lake Charles: Property damage under $50,000; theft under $1,000; burglary.

Jerome Anthony Mayo, 33, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana.

Zechariah Elijah Moore, 29, Lake Charles: Urinating in a public place; obscenity.

Jonathan Jamard Charles, 43, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies.

Kristin Nicole Pitre, 31, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Spencer Kole Woodard, 20, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; possession of a Schedule II drug.

