Sulphur Tight End JD LaFleur Commits to LSU

By Matthew Travis
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Sulphur tight end JD LaFleur drew interest from several big-name universities, as he received offers from the likes of LSU, Florida, Miami, Texas A&M, Texas Tech and more, but on Tuesday afternoon, LaFleur announced he would be following in the footsteps of his father by committing to LSU.

LaFleur’s father David LaFleur, was an All-American tight end at LSU in 1996, before he was selected 22nd overall by the Dallas Cowboys in the 1997 NFL Draft.

During our 7-In-Seven Countdown of the top Southwest Louisiana high school football players entering the 2023 season, LaFleur spoke about where he wants to improve in 2023 saying “I definitely want to have more catches and more yards and more touchdowns so I can help the team with blocking and just be better all around.”

LaFleur, who is still a junior at Sulphur, is a three-star according to 24-7 Sports and is the 13th-ranked tight end in the nation, and the ninth-ranked player in the State of Louisiana in the Class of 2025.

LaFleur’s new head coach Cody Gueringer spoke about the tight end saying “He is going to be the guy we’re going to run through, pun intended we’re going to run the football through him, for him, with him, and then obviously he is a matchup nightmare with being six foot seven we will use him in our advantage in the red zone. We’re going to make sure people are going to have to take him seriously also that just frees up other guys to have the ability in one on one matchups.”

LaFleur and the Golden Tors begin their 2023 season on September 1st against Washington-Marion.

