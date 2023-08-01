SOWELA Spotlight - Accounting program

50/50 Thursdays
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Accounting instructor Rick Monceaux joined us this morning to talk about SOWELA’s two-year accounting program.

SOWELA offers instruction in general accounting principles and practices, posting transactions to accounts, record-keeping systems, and accounting software operation. Graduates will be prepared to enter the workforce as bookkeepers, accounting or auditing clerks, or financial managers.

According to the Louisiana Workforce Commission, a typical annual salary is $37,000 - $62,000 or more with experience. Students interested in continuing their education to receive a bachelor’s degree in accounting can take advantage of SOWELA’s transfer agreement with McNeese, which enables SOWELA students to transfer their credits and enter the university as a junior.

For more information on the program you can visit www.sowela.edu/accounting. For questions you can call (337) 421-6550 or email onestop@sowela.edu.

CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop
Authorities believe Jennings homicide to be gang-related
'I have to post these': Father's reactions go viral in baby birth photos
United Airlines flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
Sulphur police investigating death of a child

Authorities searching for Sherry Street shooting suspect
First Alert Forecast: Dangerous heat in full swing, little chance of cooling showers
SOWLEA Spotlight - Accounting program
Health Headlines: New way to repair broken bones