SOWELA Spotlight - Accounting program

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Accounting instructor Rick Monceaux joined us this morning to talk about SOWELA’s two-year accounting program.

SOWELA offers instruction in general accounting principles and practices, posting transactions to accounts, record-keeping systems, and accounting software operation. Graduates will be prepared to enter the workforce as bookkeepers, accounting or auditing clerks, or financial managers.

According to the Louisiana Workforce Commission, a typical annual salary is $37,000 - $62,000 or more with experience. Students interested in continuing their education to receive a bachelor’s degree in accounting can take advantage of SOWELA’s transfer agreement with McNeese, which enables SOWELA students to transfer their credits and enter the university as a junior.

For more information on the program you can visit www.sowela.edu/accounting. For questions you can call (337) 421-6550 or email onestop@sowela.edu.

