Southland Conference Releases McNeese Basketball Conference Schedules
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Over the past two weeks McNeese has released their men’s and women’s basketball non-conference schedules, and on Tuesday, August 1st, the Southland Conference released the conference schedules for both teams, completing the Cowboys, and Cowgirls’ schedules.
McNeese Men’s Basketball Southland Conference Schedule:
- January 6th: @ Texas A&M - Commerce
- McNeese: 1-2 All-Time vs. Texas A&M - Commerce
- All three matchups occurred during the 2022-23 season
- January 8th: @ Northwestern State
- McNeese: 16-19 All-Time vs. Northwestern State
- 1-1 in 2022-23
- January 13th: vs. Southeastern
- McNeese: 13-25 All-Time vs. Southeastern
- 1-1 in 2022-23
- January 15th: vs. Lamar
- McNeese: 17-17 All-Time vs. Lamar
- 2-1 in 2022-23
- January 20th: @ Incarnate Word
- McNeese: 8-5 All-Time vs. UIW
- 1-1 in 2022-23
- January 22nd: @ Texas A&M - Corpus Christi
- McNeese: 6-19 All-Time vs. Texas A&M - Corpus Christi
- 0-3 in 2022-23
- January 27th: vs. New Orleans
- McNeese: 8-13 All-Time vs. New Orleans
- 2-0 in 2022-23
- January 29th: vs. Northwestern State
- February 3rd: @ Southeastern
- February 5th: vs. Texas A&M - Commerce
- February 10th: vs. Texas A&M - Corpus Christi
- February 12th: @ Houston Christian
- McNeese: 10-9 All-Time vs. Houston Christian
- 0-2 in 2022-23
- February 17th: @ Nicholls
- McNeese: 15-23 All-Time vs. Nicholls
- 1-2 in 2022-23
- February 24th: vs. Incarnate Word
- February 26th: @ Lamar
- March 2nd: vs. Nicholls
- March 4th: vs. Houston Christian
- March 6th: @ New Orleans
McNeese Women's Basketball Southland Conference Schedule:
- January 4th: @ Northwestern State
- McNeese: 35-61 All-Time vs. Northwestern State
- 1-1 in 2022-23
- January 6th: @ Texas A&M - Commerce
- McNeese: 1-1 All-Time vs. Texas A&M - Commerce
- Both matchups occurred during the 2022-23 season
- January 11th: vs. Lamar
- McNeese: 41-37 All-Time vs. Lamar
- 0-3 in 2022-23
- January 13th: vs. Southeastern
- McNeese: 43-36 All-Time vs. Southeastern
- 0-2 in 2022-23
- January 18th: @ Texas A&M - Corpus Christi
- McNeese: 9-13 All-Time vs. Texas A&M - Corpus Christi
- 0-2 in 2022-23
- January 20th: @ Incarnate Word
- McNeese: 7-7 All-Time vs. Incarnate Word
- 1-1 in 2022-23
- January 25th: vs. Northwestern State
- January 27th: vs. New Orleans
- McNeese: 18-24 All-Time vs. New Orleans
- 2-1 in 2022-23
- February 1st: vs. Texas A&M - Commerce
- February 3rd: @ Southeastern
- February 8th: @ Houston Christian
- McNeese: 13-9 All-Time vs. Houston Christian
- 2-0 in 2022-23
- February 10th: vs. Texas A&M - Corpus Christi
- February 17th: @ Nicholls
- McNeese: 63-26 All-Time vs. Nicholls
- 2-0 in 2022-23
- February 22nd: @ Lamar
- February 24th: vs. Incarnate Word
- February 29th: vs. Houston Christian
- March 2nd: vs. Nicholls
- March 6th: @ New Orleans
