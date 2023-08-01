Southland Conference Releases McNeese Basketball Conference Schedules

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Over the past two weeks McNeese has released their men’s and women’s basketball non-conference schedules, and on Tuesday, August 1st, the Southland Conference released the conference schedules for both teams, completing the Cowboys, and Cowgirls’ schedules.

McNeese Men’s Basketball Southland Conference Schedule:

January 6th: @ Texas A&M - Commerce McNeese: 1-2 All-Time vs. Texas A&M - Commerce All three matchups occurred during the 2022-23 season

January 8th: @ Northwestern State McNeese: 16-19 All-Time vs. Northwestern State 1-1 in 2022-23

January 13th: vs. Southeastern McNeese: 13-25 All-Time vs. Southeastern 1-1 in 2022-23

January 15th: vs. Lamar McNeese: 17-17 All-Time vs. Lamar 2-1 in 2022-23

January 20th: @ Incarnate Word McNeese: 8-5 All-Time vs. UIW 1-1 in 2022-23

January 22nd: @ Texas A&M - Corpus Christi McNeese: 6-19 All-Time vs. Texas A&M - Corpus Christi 0-3 in 2022-23

January 27th: vs. New Orleans McNeese: 8-13 All-Time vs. New Orleans 2-0 in 2022-23

January 29th: vs. Northwestern State

February 3rd: @ Southeastern

February 5th: vs. Texas A&M - Commerce

February 10th: vs. Texas A&M - Corpus Christi

February 12th: @ Houston Christian McNeese: 10-9 All-Time vs. Houston Christian 0-2 in 2022-23

February 17th: @ Nicholls McNeese: 15-23 All-Time vs. Nicholls 1-2 in 2022-23

February 24th: vs. Incarnate Word

February 26th: @ Lamar

March 2nd: vs. Nicholls

March 4th: vs. Houston Christian

March 6th: @ New Orleans

January 4th: @ Northwestern State McNeese: 35-61 All-Time vs. Northwestern State 1-1 in 2022-23

January 6th: @ Texas A&M - Commerce McNeese: 1-1 All-Time vs. Texas A&M - Commerce Both matchups occurred during the 2022-23 season

January 11th: vs. Lamar McNeese: 41-37 All-Time vs. Lamar 0-3 in 2022-23

January 13th: vs. Southeastern McNeese: 43-36 All-Time vs. Southeastern 0-2 in 2022-23

January 18th: @ Texas A&M - Corpus Christi McNeese: 9-13 All-Time vs. Texas A&M - Corpus Christi 0-2 in 2022-23

January 20th: @ Incarnate Word McNeese: 7-7 All-Time vs. Incarnate Word 1-1 in 2022-23

January 25th: vs. Northwestern State

January 27th: vs. New Orleans McNeese: 18-24 All-Time vs. New Orleans 2-1 in 2022-23

February 1st: vs. Texas A&M - Commerce

February 3rd: @ Southeastern

February 8th: @ Houston Christian McNeese: 13-9 All-Time vs. Houston Christian 2-0 in 2022-23

February 10th: vs. Texas A&M - Corpus Christi

February 17th: @ Nicholls McNeese: 63-26 All-Time vs. Nicholls 2-0 in 2022-23

February 22nd: @ Lamar

February 24th: vs. Incarnate Word

February 29th: vs. Houston Christian

March 2nd: vs. Nicholls

March 6th: @ New Orleans

