50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Southland Conference Releases McNeese Basketball Conference Schedules

McNeese Cowboys and Cowgirls basketball takes on New Orleans
McNeese Cowboys and Cowgirls basketball takes on New Orleans(KPLC)
By Matthew Travis
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Over the past two weeks McNeese has released their men’s and women’s basketball non-conference schedules, and on Tuesday, August 1st, the Southland Conference released the conference schedules for both teams, completing the Cowboys, and Cowgirls’ schedules.

McNeese Men’s Basketball Southland Conference Schedule:

  • January 6th: @ Texas A&M - Commerce
    • McNeese: 1-2 All-Time vs. Texas A&M - Commerce
      • All three matchups occurred during the 2022-23 season
  • January 8th: @ Northwestern State
    • McNeese: 16-19 All-Time vs. Northwestern State
      • 1-1 in 2022-23
  • January 13th: vs. Southeastern
    • McNeese: 13-25 All-Time vs. Southeastern
      • 1-1 in 2022-23
  • January 15th: vs. Lamar
    • McNeese: 17-17 All-Time vs. Lamar
      • 2-1 in 2022-23
  • January 20th: @ Incarnate Word
    • McNeese: 8-5 All-Time vs. UIW
      • 1-1 in 2022-23
  • January 22nd: @ Texas A&M - Corpus Christi
    • McNeese: 6-19 All-Time vs. Texas A&M - Corpus Christi
      • 0-3 in 2022-23
  • January 27th: vs. New Orleans
    • McNeese: 8-13 All-Time vs. New Orleans
      • 2-0 in 2022-23
  • January 29th: vs. Northwestern State
  • February 3rd: @ Southeastern
  • February 5th: vs. Texas A&M - Commerce
  • February 10th: vs. Texas A&M - Corpus Christi
  • February 12th: @ Houston Christian
    • McNeese: 10-9 All-Time vs. Houston Christian
      • 0-2 in 2022-23
  • February 17th: @ Nicholls
    • McNeese: 15-23 All-Time vs. Nicholls
      • 1-2 in 2022-23
  • February 24th: vs. Incarnate Word
  • February 26th: @ Lamar
  • March 2nd: vs. Nicholls
  • March 4th: vs. Houston Christian
  • March 6th: @ New Orleans

McNeese Men’s Basketball Southland Conference Schedule:

  • January 4th: @ Northwestern State
    • McNeese: 35-61 All-Time vs. Northwestern State
      • 1-1 in 2022-23
  • January 6th: @ Texas A&M - Commerce
    • McNeese: 1-1 All-Time vs. Texas A&M - Commerce
      • Both matchups occurred during the 2022-23 season
  • January 11th: vs. Lamar
    • McNeese: 41-37 All-Time vs. Lamar
      • 0-3 in 2022-23
  • January 13th: vs. Southeastern
    • McNeese: 43-36 All-Time vs. Southeastern
      • 0-2 in 2022-23
  • January 18th: @ Texas A&M - Corpus Christi
    • McNeese: 9-13 All-Time vs. Texas A&M - Corpus Christi
      • 0-2 in 2022-23
  • January 20th: @ Incarnate Word
    • McNeese: 7-7 All-Time vs. Incarnate Word
      • 1-1 in 2022-23
  • January 25th: vs. Northwestern State
  • January 27th: vs. New Orleans
    • McNeese: 18-24 All-Time vs. New Orleans
      • 2-1 in 2022-23
  • February 1st: vs. Texas A&M - Commerce
  • February 3rd: @ Southeastern
  • February 8th: @ Houston Christian
    • McNeese: 13-9 All-Time vs. Houston Christian
      • 2-0 in 2022-23
  • February 10th: vs. Texas A&M - Corpus Christi
  • February 17th: @ Nicholls
    • McNeese: 63-26 All-Time vs. Nicholls
      • 2-0 in 2022-23
  • February 22nd: @ Lamar
  • February 24th: vs. Incarnate Word
  • February 29th: vs. Houston Christian
  • March 2nd: vs. Nicholls
  • March 6th: @ New Orleans

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop
CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop in stolen car
Deontrae Edwards, 25, was killed in a shooting on McKinley Street in Jennings around 12:45 a.m....
Authorities believe Jennings homicide to be gang-related
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
United flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
United Airlines flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
Live Oak Street
Sulphur police investigating death of a child

Latest News

Sulphur Tight End JD LaFleur Commits to LSU
Sulphur Tight End JD LaFleur Commits to LSU
McNeese Football Players get first look at new locker room
McNeese football players get first look at new locker room
McNeese Football Players get first look at new locker room
McNeese Football Players get first look at new locker room
McNeese Women’s Basketball Releases 2023-24 Non-Conference Schedule