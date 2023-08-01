50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge to open new headquarters

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMERON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - The new Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge Headquarters will open in coastal Cameron Parish in the Spring 2024.

Angelle Architects will be building the new 11,000 square foot headquarters with a budget of $9 million.

(Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge)

Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge provides a refuge for wildlife and fish species along the Gulf of Mexico of around 71,000 acres of land, stretching inland toward the Grand Chenier ridge. The organization also serves as an outdoor laboratory for collaborative research on marsh management and wildlife and fisheries resources. They are know nationally and internationally for their pioneering wildlife, fisheries, and wetlands research.

The Rockefeller Foundation originally donated the land to the state in 1919, when the refuge encompassed approximately 86,000 acres. Since then, beach erosion has taken a heavy toll on the refuge.

(Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge)
(Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge)

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop
CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop in stolen car
Deontrae Edwards, 25, was killed in a shooting on McKinley Street in Jennings around 12:45 a.m....
Authorities believe Jennings homicide to be gang-related
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
United flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
United Airlines flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
Live Oak Street
Sulphur police investigating death of a child

Latest News

Authorities searching for Sherry Street shooting suspect
Authorities searching for Sherry Street shooting suspect
Suspect in Sherry Street shooting caught
Excessive Heat Warning
First Alert Forecast: Dangerous heat in full swing, little chance of cooling showers
SOWLEA Spotlight - Accounting program
SOWELA Spotlight - Accounting program