Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge to open new headquarters

CAMERON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - The new Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge Headquarters will open in coastal Cameron Parish in the Spring 2024.

Angelle Architects will be building the new 11,000 square foot headquarters with a budget of $9 million.

Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge provides a refuge for wildlife and fish species along the Gulf of Mexico of around 71,000 acres of land, stretching inland toward the Grand Chenier ridge. The organization also serves as an outdoor laboratory for collaborative research on marsh management and wildlife and fisheries resources. They are know nationally and internationally for their pioneering wildlife, fisheries, and wetlands research.

The Rockefeller Foundation originally donated the land to the state in 1919, when the refuge encompassed approximately 86,000 acres. Since then, beach erosion has taken a heavy toll on the refuge.

