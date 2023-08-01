50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Police officer and another dead following Ville Platte shooting

Start your day with 7 News Sunrise
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KPLC) - Louisiana State Police Troop I say they are investigating after an officer-involved shooting in Ville Platte resulted in the death of an officer and another individual.

Trooper Thomas Gossen says the Evanginle Parish Sheriff’s Office contacted State Police around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, July 31 to investigate the incident on the 100 block of W. Beauregard Street.

The details of the shooting are still under investigation but authorities say one officer was shot and pronounced dead at the scene. At least two people were transported to the hospital with critical injuries, one of whom later died.

Louisiana State Police are asking anyone with information, pictures, or video of the incident to please contact them at 337-332-8080.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop
CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop in stolen car
Deontrae Edwards, 25, was killed in a shooting on McKinley Street in Jennings around 12:45 a.m....
Authorities believe Jennings homicide to be gang-related
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
United flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
United Airlines flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
Live Oak Street
Sulphur police investigating death of a child

Latest News

Excessive Heat Warning
First Alert Forecast: Dangerous heat in full swing, little chance of cooling showers
Police officer and another dead following Ville Platte shooting
Police officer and another dead following Ville Platte shooting
SWLA Arrest Report - July 31, 2023
Start your day with 7 News Sunrise
Police officer and another dead following Ville Platte shooting