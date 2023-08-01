Lake Charles couple in Idaho for sentencing of ‘Doomsday Mom’ Lori Vallow-Daybell

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -It was a day of reckoning for Lori Vallow-Daybell--convicted of murdering two of her children and conspiring to murder her romantic rival, Tammy Daybell..

The judge imposed five life sentences without parole plus fines and penalties of more than $100-thousand.

Four relatives of murder victims J.J. Vallow, Tylee Ryan and Tammy Daybell gave victim impact statements to the court, including Kay Woodcock of Lake Charles. She and her husband, Larry Woodcocks are the grandparents of J.J. Vallow. The stationary camera in court did not show the victim’s relatives as they spoke, but did provide audio. In her statement, Kay talked about what she called Vallow-Daybell’s cruel campaign of terror that she says began with greed. Woodcock says she would have given Lori a million dollars from her brother’s life insurance if she had just let J.J. And Tylee live.

“I would have given her the money. She could have let j. J And Tylee live and had a million dollars. She could have been free to be Chad’s mistress and foot the bill with the money from spilled blood. J. J And Tylee could have been with us and had happy lives. Instead, she took all that away all because she is a money hungry, power mongering monster,” said Kay.

She and others described the tremendous suffering of so many who knew and loved the victims. Woodcock talked about the day they found out the children were dead.

“When the call came a sound escaped from me that can only be described as guttural. Our worst fears were confirmed, and we were destroyed. The grief my family and I have endured is immeasurable. Lori cruelly took my big brother, charles; my adorable grandson, J.J.; and my beautiful niece Tylee and sweet Tammy, whose family I have come to know and love,” said Woodcock

. Before sentencing, Vallow Daybell was allowed to speak. She quoted from scripture and said that she mourns her children and Tammy Daybell and said Jesus Christ understands her.

“Jesus Christ knows the truth of what happened here. Jesus Christ knows that no one was murdered in this case,” said Vallow-Daybell. she went on to say her children have communicated with her from heaven.

“One of the times Tylee came to me as a spirit after she died, she said, she commanded me and she said, ‘Stop worrying Mom. We are fine.’ She knows how I worry and how I miss her. The first-time J.J. visited me after he passed away, he put his arm around me and said to me, ‘You didn’t do anything wrong Mom. I love you and I know you loved me every minute of my life,’ she said.

Vallow received five life sentences without the chance for parole, plus fines and penalties of more than $100,000.

Vallow-Daybell faces trial in Arizona on charges stemming from the shooting death of her husband, Charles Vallow Daybell’s husband Chad faces trial in Idaho next year. The state is seeking the death penalty for him.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.