Jeff Davis Council On Aging, Second Harvest Food Bank celebrate one month of partnership

By Devon Distefano
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
JENNINGS, La. (KPLC) - Jeff Davis Council on Aging and Second Harvest Food Bank celebrated one month of their Meals on Wheels partnership and seniors had the chance to sit down and enjoy their meal together.

“I thought everything was pretty great. A few little things could be changed here and there but overall everything was fine,” senior Karllis Davis said. “It’s wonderful they can do that to help us, we need more of that.”

This is the beginning of a four-year contract and the director of Jeff Davis Council on Aging Helen Langley said Second Harvest is the best partner they have had for quite some time.

“With the other services that we had we never had a voice,” Helen Langley said. “We could call and complain about something but it wouldn’t change and with this company, we’ve been so fortunate if they didn’t like something on the menu they made sure to switch it out with something else as long as they could meet the guidelines.”

To sign up for meal delivery or to get a meal at their location, you can call Jeff Davis Council on Aging at (337)-824-5516 one day ahead.

More than 130 seniors in Jeff Davis Parish are provided meals and there is currently no waiting list.

