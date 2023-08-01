First Alert Forecast: Dangerous heat in full swing, little chance of cooling showers

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Temperatures are set up to be very hot for the rest of the week without widespread rain to cool us down.

A hot and dry weather pattern is fully underway across southwest Louisiana, with temperatures once again expected to heat up quickly and reach the upper 90′s to low 100′s Tuesday afternoon, near record high temperatures for many parishes. Heat indices higher expected to be higher than yesterday have prompted the NWS to issue an excessive heat warning for all parishes from 10 AM until 7 PM this evening.

It is extremely important to take hot weather precautions; drink plenty of water, wear light-colored clothing, take frequent breaks if working outdoors, and try to stay indoors in air conditioning if possible. Never leave small children or pets unattended outdoors or in vehicles in the heat. Limit strenuous activities to the early morning or late evening if possible.

Excessive Heat Warning (KPLC)

Some scattered cloud cover will be present throughout the day, and a small chance of an afternoon shower is still there. However without an upper-level disturbance to help, any chance of cooling rain is looking much slimmer than yesterday. That said, just like yesterday if any storms do manage to flare up they will likely be on the stronger side with damaging gusty winds or frequent lightning.

A few showers are possible this afternoon, but rain chances remain slim (KPLC)

Temperatures will range from the upper 90s to low 100s daily through the weekend and heat indices will range from 105 to 115 daily. Slightly drier air may filter in during the afternoons to keep the heat index from getting any further out of control. But drier air gets hotter and that still means it is dangerously hot for the rest of the week. At this point it is not safe to burn, so hold off on burning until we receive more significant rain.

High upper-level pressure will remain in place for the week, keeping conditions hot and mostly dry (KPLC)

Rain chances will stay minimal through the weekend as upper-level high pressure continues to hold it’s influence over our area, though any rain will be very limited. We may see a few cooling showers on a daily basis through the weekend, but any activity will likely be short lived. Remember you can use our First Alert Weather App to track any showers or storms that pop up.

Tropical Outlook (KPLC)

The tropics have some activity, but nothing threatening Southwest Louisiana over the next week at least. We are monitoring an area for possible development over the central Atlantic, but it will turn north with no impact to the United States.

