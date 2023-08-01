50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Fire chief advises residents against outdoor burning amid extreme heat

By Barry Lowin
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - In the face of scorching temperatures and dangerous heatwaves sweeping through the region, a Beauregard Parish fire chief has issued a crucial warning to residents in the area.

Beauregard District 2 Fire Chief Wayne Baggett urged the community to refrain from burning piles outdoors during this period of extreme heat to prevent potential disastrous fires and protect lives and property.

“We don’t have rain in the forecast anytime soon; you walk out on the grass in your yard, it’s crunching,” Baggett said. “It’s super dry outside, so it doesn’t take anything for a fire to get out of hand.”

Even a seemingly innocent burn can quickly escalate into a dangerous inferno. Sunday, a resident’s burn pile got out of hand quickly.

“We had a fire yesterday, got called out at 2:00 p.m., it was 8:00 o’clock last night before we made it in,” Baggett said. “We had forestry there; they plowed lines, two machines, and they would plow the lines, but the wind change kept blowing ambers and it kept jumping the lines, jumping the lines, so we’re trying to avoid having a major catastrophe by people just not burning at all.”

Many area fire departments’ resources are stretched thin. They are short on volunteers and need everyone’s cooperation to prevent further devastation.

“If we can’t get there in time or we can’t get a handle on it, it could be somebody’s property or their home burning,” Baggett said. “We’re short-handed, especially during the day. Everybody’s at work, all your volunteers work a job, and most of them are working, we don’t have them till late at night, late in the evenings. A lot of people think, ‘Oh, I thought it was fine to burn’, well, wind comes up and it’s gone; if at all possible, do not burn no matter what.”

If you’re not sure if it is okay to burn, ask your local fire department first. Bagget also said if you do burn, it is helpful to let authorities know beforehand.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop
CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop in stolen car
Deontrae Edwards, 25, was killed in a shooting on McKinley Street in Jennings around 12:45 a.m....
Authorities believe Jennings homicide to be gang-related
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
United flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
United Airlines flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
Live Oak Street
Sulphur police investigating death of a child

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The heat will continue with only a slight chance of cooling rain daily.
Warning against burn piles in Southwest Louisiana
warning against burn piles outdoors
Dustin Martin, 26, of Pitkin, is wanted on outstanding warrants for molestation of a juvenile,...
Pitkin man wanted on child sex abuse charges arrested
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office departments temporarily closing
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office departments temporarily closing