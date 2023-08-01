Authorities searching for Sherry Street shooting suspect

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - Authorities are searching for a shooting suspect that they believe may be hiding near the Sherry Street area of Sulphur, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says deputies were dispatched to the residence around 4 a.m. this morning, August 1, in reference to a medical emergency. When deputies arrived they found one person who was suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a hospital to receive treatment.

Authorities believe the suspect may still be hiding in the immediate area and are currently searching for them. A perimeter has been set up in the area they believe the person of interest is in and a drone has been deployed to assist.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information on the incident to place contact them at 491-3605.

