50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

We’re looking for nominees for Sports Person of the Week

KPLC SportsPerson of the Week.
KPLC SportsPerson of the Week.(KPLC)
By Matthew Travis
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Think your athlete has what it takes to be the KPLC 7 Sports Person of the Week?

We’re looking for local athletes who have achieved noteworthy accomplishments. That might be a specific accomplishment or their overall body of work.

Whichever the case, if you think your athlete has what it takes to be Sports Person of the Week, send an email to sports@kplctv.com.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop
CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop in stolen car
Deontrae Edwards, 25, was killed in a shooting on McKinley Street in Jennings around 12:45 a.m....
Authorities believe Jennings homicide to be gang-related
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
United flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
United Airlines flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
Live Oak Street
Sulphur police investigating death of a child

Latest News

Ryder Sanford sets saddle bronc riding record at CFD. PRCA photo by Jackie Jensen
Sulphur cowboy sets saddle bronc riding record for Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo
Former Barbe WR Trey Quinn
Former Barbe WR Trey Quinn Signs with Detroit Lions
Jamaal Williams signed with the Saints in March.
Jamaal Williams brings his warrior mentality to the Saints
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was carted off the field during Thursday's training camp...
Bengals QB Joe Burrow injured calf at training camp, will miss several weeks