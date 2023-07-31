50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - July 30, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 30, 2023.

Justin Tyree Henry, 34, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; bicycles must have reflectors.

Korden Mackenzie Rogers, 20, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Laney Eve Edwards, 23, Lake Charles: No turn signals; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Paige Morgan Glasgow, 18, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Ronnie James Lafleur Jr., 33, Sulphur: Property damage under $1,000; domestic abuse; contempt of court; out-of-state detainer.

Robert Joseph Morgan, 51, Iowa: Failure to register and notify as a sex offender (2 charges).

Ryan Michael Willis, 28, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.

Sherron Lavar Thibodeaux, 41, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; resisting an officer by flight; resisting a police officer with force; soliciting for prostitutes; obscenity.

Amanda Lynn Gerhart Bellon, 37, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Joseph David Frederick III, 44, Vinton: Domestic abuse.

