Sulphur cowboy sets saddle bronc riding record for Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KPLC) - Sulphur cowboy, Ryder Sanford, has set a new saddle bronc riding record for the Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo.

Stanford won Sunday’s event with a 92.5-point ride on Sankey Pro Rodeo & Phenom Genetics’ Black Tie at Frontier Park.

The previous record holder was set at a 91-point ride by a fellow Louisiana cowboy Cody DeMoss on Harry Vold Rodeo’s Painted Valley in 2010.

Also taking home a win for SWLA was Kade Sonnier, who was Sanford’s college rodeo teammate at McNeese. Sonnier split the bareback riding victory in Cheyenne Sunday with an 87.5-point ride on Sankey Pro Rodeo Phenom Genetics’ MLW’s Irish Eyes, sharing the win with Clayton Biglow and Cole Reiner.

